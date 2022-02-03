Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35-3.41 EPS.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.61. The stock has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Starbucks stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $52,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.62.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

