Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $132.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Starbucks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus cut Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.62.

Starbucks stock opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

