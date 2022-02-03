Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Earnings Results

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35-3.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.48. 226,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,174,055. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.61. The firm has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.62.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Starbucks stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $52,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

