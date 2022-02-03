Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35-3.41 EPS.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $95.89. The stock had a trading volume of 108,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,174,055. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.61. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $93.79 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Starbucks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.10% of Starbucks worth $1,455,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.62.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

