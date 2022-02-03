Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35-3.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.73 on Thursday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $93.79 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.94 and its 200-day moving average is $112.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Starbucks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.10% of Starbucks worth $1,455,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.62.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

