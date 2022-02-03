Starcom (LON:STAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Starcom plc (LON:STAR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 24.50 ($0.33). Starcom shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.32), with a volume of 329,226 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £100.85 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.45.

Starcom Company Profile (LON:STAR)

Starcom plc, a technology company, develops automated systems for the remote tracking, monitoring, protection, and management of people, fleet of vehicles, containers, and assets. The company operates in Hardware and SAS segments. It offers Helios, an automatic vehicle location and fleet management system; Tetis, a real-time monitoring and tracking GPS solutions for dry and refrigerated containers; Lokies, a keyless padlock with Internet of Things capabilities; and Kylos, a GPS tracker and management system for asset management, monitoring, and tracking.

