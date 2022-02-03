StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Short Interest Update

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 183,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

SRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on StarTek in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StarTek has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get StarTek alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,657. The stock has a market cap of $197.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.50. StarTek has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $172.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that StarTek will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in StarTek by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in StarTek during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in StarTek during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in StarTek during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in StarTek by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StarTek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.