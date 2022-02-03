Stealth (XST) One Day Volume Tops $4,739.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0421 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $4,739.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stealth has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002788 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016925 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008541 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

