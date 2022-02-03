Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 878,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Steelcase during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Steelcase during the third quarter worth $138,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.56 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 527.32%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

