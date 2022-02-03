Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Short Interest Down 21.5% in January

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SCL traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $108.82. 60,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.58. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $106.15 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $435,992. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

