SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider James Bilefield Purchases 5,000 Shares

SThree plc (LON:STEM) insider James Bilefield purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.29) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($31,460.07).

LON STEM opened at GBX 491 ($6.60) on Thursday. SThree plc has a twelve month low of GBX 313.50 ($4.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 610 ($8.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of £656.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 468.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 513.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from SThree’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. SThree’s payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.74) price target on shares of SThree in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About SThree

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

