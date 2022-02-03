Stifel Nicolaus Raises Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $136.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

ASH stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,523. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,397,000 after buying an additional 1,947,757 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 10,111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,692,000 after buying an additional 1,467,677 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,620,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,028,000 after buying an additional 357,736 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,608,000 after buying an additional 332,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

