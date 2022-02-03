Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 24,159 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,040% compared to the average volume of 470 call options.

PRQR traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,278. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.39.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3,747.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 44.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,351,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,833,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 2,680.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 325,364 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 17.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,205,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 177,958 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 131,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

