Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Cut by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 212.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 232,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $254.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.32. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $227.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

