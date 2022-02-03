Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $86,298.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 242,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $7,586,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,442 shares of company stock worth $15,336,768.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

