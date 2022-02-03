Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.63.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. Sunoco has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

In other Sunoco news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 2,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Sunoco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

