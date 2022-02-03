Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Earnings Results

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer updated its Q3 guidance to $0.70-0.90 EPS and its FY22 guidance to at least $3.20 EPS.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $494,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.