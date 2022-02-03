Super Zero Protocol Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.25 million and approximately $656,376.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 625,728,533 coins and its circulating supply is 342,906,989 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

