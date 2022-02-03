Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,900 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the December 31st total of 348,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.3 days.

Superior Plus stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUUIF shares. raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

