Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.38

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.38 and last traded at $41.16, with a volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Surmodics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $579.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $245,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,551 shares of company stock valued at $533,704 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Surmodics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,863,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,626,000 after acquiring an additional 86,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,062,000 after buying an additional 55,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after buying an additional 38,857 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 407,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after buying an additional 80,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.