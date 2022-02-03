Susquehanna Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $375.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $425.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.43% from the stock’s previous close.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.30.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded down $78.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.41. 3,100,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,691,152. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.72. The company has a market cap of $679.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $253.50 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,069 shares of company stock valued at $61,177,514. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.