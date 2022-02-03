Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.43

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and traded as high as $9.59. Sylogist shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 615 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12.

Sylogist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)

Sylogist Ltd. is a software company, which engages in providing enterprise resource planning solutions, including fund accounting, grant management, and payroll to public service organizations. The firm’s solutions include K-12 school districts and boards, government & public sector, nonprofit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, justice & public safety, and manufacturing & distribution.

