Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) shares fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.13 and last traded at C$12.41. 16,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 28,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.50.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Sylogist in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$296.61 million and a P/E ratio of 68.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.21.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

