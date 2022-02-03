SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Reaches $0.0116 on Top Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.45 million and $90,376.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.00251134 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008692 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000958 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00018884 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 157,733,800 coins and its circulating supply is 125,042,411 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.