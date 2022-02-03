Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $357.20

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 357.20 ($4.80) and last traded at GBX 358.29 ($4.82), with a volume of 539950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 366.20 ($4.92).

SYNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.39) to GBX 410 ($5.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.08) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.38) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.39) to GBX 510 ($6.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synthomer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 560 ($7.53).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 404.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 7.22.

In other Synthomer news, insider Brendan Connolly bought 2,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £7,920 ($10,648.02). Also, insider Alexander G. Catto bought 35,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of £135,100 ($181,634.85). Insiders have purchased 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,402,000 in the last 90 days.

About Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

