T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $150.00 Price Target at Barclays

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) received a $150.00 price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.24.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $109.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average is $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $136.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

