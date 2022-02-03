Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. 308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.

About Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of casino management systems. It develops a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations. Its primary product is Casino Trac, a full-featured casino management system for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration, vault and cage management, and audit and accounting tasks.

