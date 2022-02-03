Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $34,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $37,491.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,934 shares of company stock worth $7,325,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 328.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

