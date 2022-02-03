Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

TSM stock opened at $121.92 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $107.58 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $632.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.