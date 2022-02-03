Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) PT Lowered to $73.00 at HC Wainwright

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of TARO opened at $48.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,202.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 545,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,715,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

