Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) PT Lowered to $73.00 at HC Wainwright

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of TARO opened at $48.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,202.05 and a beta of 0.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 545,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,715,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
Read More: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.