Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of TATYY opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $46.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of $2.1823 per share. This is an increase from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 5.99%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

