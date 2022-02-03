TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Posts Earnings Results

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. TDK had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.12%.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTDKY traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.92. 25,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,027. TDK has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TDK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

