Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 730 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,458,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,865,000 after purchasing an additional 813,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,128,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,249,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,853,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,279 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 37,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $124,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.37. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.91.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

