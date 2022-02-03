Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,832,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,116,000 after buying an additional 227,872 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 172,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,276,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,086,000 after purchasing an additional 144,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.16. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

