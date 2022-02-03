Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

CRS stock opened at $30.87 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

