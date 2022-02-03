Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 556 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Big Lots were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 155,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,494,000 after buying an additional 119,085 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $42.28 on Thursday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

