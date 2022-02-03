Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $75,541,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BRP Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,639,000 after purchasing an additional 669,997 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in BRP Group by 436.2% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 203,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 165,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BRP Group by 729.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 123,218 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BRP Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $231,731.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

BRP Group stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.25 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

