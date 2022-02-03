Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Infinera were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Infinera by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,749,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $313,645,000 after purchasing an additional 293,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,228,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,733,000 after acquiring an additional 136,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,688,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after acquiring an additional 230,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,702,000 after acquiring an additional 236,514 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,770,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 191,523 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on INFN shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

