Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $218,000 Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,916,000 after purchasing an additional 177,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,379,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,952,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 14.8% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,285,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,489,000 after acquiring an additional 165,451 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -247.69 and a beta of -0.18.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

