Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $242,000 Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vocera Communications by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 29,547 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vocera Communications by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vocera Communications by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,560,000 after buying an additional 145,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vocera Communications by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after buying an additional 162,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,136,000.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $225,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $528,508.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,785 in the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $78.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.53. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

VCRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

