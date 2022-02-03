Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Short Interest Update

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the December 31st total of 6,890,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NYSE:TECK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,424,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,866. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,513,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $62,145,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $50,021,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 204.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 4,044,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,195,000 after buying an additional 1,723,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

