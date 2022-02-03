Telcoin Market Cap Reaches $381.90 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Telcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Telcoin has a market cap of $381.90 million and $6.71 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00042475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00113598 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,093,582,611 coins. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.