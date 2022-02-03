Teleflex Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC analyst M. Matson now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.99. Needham & Company LLC currently has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.64.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $308.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.73. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

