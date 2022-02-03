Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 22.40%.

Shares of TELNY traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,385. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TELNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Telenor ASA from 163.00 to 162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telenor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

