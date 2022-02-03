TEMCO Price Reaches $0.0057 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $22.66 million and $24.12 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

