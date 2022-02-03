Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Short Interest Update

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,200 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 185,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPLWF opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Temple & Webster Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Temple & Webster Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

