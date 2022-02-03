Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TENB. Barclays upped their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Tenable from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Shares of TENB opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Tenable has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -144.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $103,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,832,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,768 shares of company stock worth $6,510,761. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tenable by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Tenable by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tenable by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 339,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after acquiring an additional 167,396 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

