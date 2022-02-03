Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

Tetra Tech has increased its dividend by 67.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Tetra Tech has a payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $140.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day moving average of $156.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $116.01 and a twelve month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $11,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.