Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.98 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tetra Tech in a report released on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.98 for the year.

TTEK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $140.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.15. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $690,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $76,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,371,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,532,000 after acquiring an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,265,000 after acquiring an additional 27,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after acquiring an additional 66,741 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

