Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.68 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.15-4.30 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.15. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $11,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

